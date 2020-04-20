Man arrested, accused of shooting at woman from car

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital, according to Kanawha County Deputies.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive in Malden. Officials said the suspect shot from a vehicle, then took off in a silver car with a North Carolina license plate.

Deputies said a 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man and a five-year-old child were near the victim when she was shot.

Investigators say the suspect was known to the people who lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Charleston Police found the suspect's vehicle later in the night. Deputies also responded to that traffic stop.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Bradley David Williams, 21, Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can call the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169, message them on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or send information anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.