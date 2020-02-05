Man accused of uploading explicit photos, videos of women without their consent

Kentucky State Police charged an Estill County man accused of multiple sexual-related offenses.

Troopers learned in mid-January that someone reportedly uploaded explicit photos and videos of two women to the internet without their consent.

After investigating, police arrested Brandon Gabbard, 33, of Irvine on January 31.

Gabbard was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail and charged with 75 counts of distribution of sexually explicit images without consent for profit, and 12 counts of video voyeurism.