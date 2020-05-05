Man accused of trying to break into home, threaten homeowner while intoxicated

A man in Martin County is accused of trying to break in into a house then threatening the homeowner when confronted.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Department said Chris Maynard, 37, attempted to hit a homeowner with a metal pipe while trying to get inside the man's home.

It happened in Lovely on Monday.

The homeowner told Maynard he was not welcome there several times, police said.

Maynard is then accused of throwing the man's property that was on the porch into the yard and smashing it.

While Maynard smashed the items, he screamed he was going to burn the man's home down.

When deputies arrived the first time, Maynard took off. When deputies left, the homeowner called police back while he chased Maynard off with a baseball bat.

Police eventually found Maynard at a house next door. We're told Maynard did not stop screaming threats at the homeowner until he was taken to jail.

He is charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication and third-degree terroristic threatening.