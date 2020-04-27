Man accused of stealing $100 in Pokemon cards from Williamsburg Walmart

On Saturday, Williamsburg Police officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers got there, a loss prevention officer tried to confront a man accused of stealing $100 worth of Pokemon cards.

That man was identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Cureton.

The loss prevention officer said Cureton ran away through the front doors of the store. As he was running, the officer also said, he trampled over a man and a seven year old girl who were shopping.

Police found and arrested Cureton in the parking lot of Torres Mexican Steakhouse. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

