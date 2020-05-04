Man accused of shooting into semi-truck during road rage incident

It was a scary situation for a semi-truck driver in Whitley County after police said a man fired shots into the truck during a road rage incident.

Police officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested 70-year-old Jerry Melton.

Melton is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The charge stems from a road rage incident Sunday where police said a black Chevy car fired into a semi-truck.

It happened near mile marker 19.

When police pulled Melton over, they discovered two bullet holes near the sleeper area of the victim's truck.

Officers also found a handgun in Melton's possession.

Melton was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.