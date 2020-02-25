Man accused of shooting at Knox County home, driving off and crashing

A Tennessee man is behind bars after deputies said he shot a gun at a home in Corbin.

On February 21 around 9:30 p.m., Knox County Sheriff's deputies got a call that Justin Marlowe fired a gun at a home on Dixon Drive. Just before they arrived, deputies learned that Marlowe left the home in a vehicle and crashed.

Deputies later found the 26-year-old from Lafollette, Tennessee outside a home on Foxwood Drive.

After more investigation, they learned Marlowe fired a handgun in front of three adults and three juveniles. He is also accused of assaulting two of the adults. As Marlowe left the house, deputies said he shot a tire on a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Later, authorities learned the truck Marlowe was driving was reported stolen in Tennessee.

Marlowe faces six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of criminal trespass, DUI, second-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000. He is in the Knox County Detention Center.