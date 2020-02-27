Man accused of starting fire in Pikeville Medical Center bathroom

Pikeville Police put a man behind bars after he reportedly set a fire in Pikeville Medical Center.

Early Thursday morning, police and the Pikeville Fire Department were called to PMC after a fire started in a first-floor bathroom.

Officials found a garbage can on fire, and paper towels were placed over the fire alarm. There was damage to the bathroom floor and wall, and a large amount of soot extended from the bathroom into the hallway.

A witness told police they saw a man with a fanny pack leave the bathroom. Surveillance footage showed Tristan Ryan Blair go in and out of the bathroom right before the fire started.

Blair agreed to talk to the police at the station. He told police he did not recall the fire being set.

Blair was charged with first-degree arson and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.