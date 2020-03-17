Mammoth Cave National Park to halt cave tours

Mammoth Cave National Park says it will be temporarily suspending all cave tours and close the Mammoth Cave Visitor Center.

The closures are set to begin Wednesday, March 18 per guidance from the CDC. The closures will be in place to lessen the public health risk associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Park officials say cave tour sizes at the park average almost 100 people per tour during the Spring Break season and do not fall within the recent guidance to limit group gatherings to 10 people or less.

Surface activities within the park, such as the park campgrounds, hiking, equestrian, and biking trails, as well as restrooms adjacent to the visitor center, will remain open and accessible to the public.

On Tuesday, March 17, the park will offer an Extended Mammoth Passage tour, rather than the ranger-guided tours as a transition to the temporary cave closure.

The Extended Mammoth Passage takes place in vast canyon passageways that allow for good ventilation and airflow exchange, but visitors will be encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing while on the tour.

Visitors on the tour are required to walk down and up a steep path to the Historic Entrance and navigate 160 steps.