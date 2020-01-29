Officer-involved shooting closes major road, 2 in custody

The driver who was shot while involved in a police chase has been airlifted to the hospital.

According to Kentucky State Police, the chase began 1 Wednesday morning, when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, Ohio, for an illegible and obstructed registration plate.

OSHP started the chase when the driver drove away. Troopers say shots were then fired from the vehicle.

According to OSHP, the police chase crossed into Kentucky on U.S. 23, at which time more shots were fired from the vehicle at Portsmouth Police officers, who were assisting in the pursuit.

Portsmouth Police returned fire, injuring the driver.

The chase ended when Portsmouth Police performed an intervention maneuver on U.S. 23 near the U.S. Grant Bridge.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Upon investigation, KSP discovered that the driver, Amanda Ann Cochran, 31 of Ironton, Ohio, had three active warrants in Kentucky and Ohio.

KSP said Cochran was airlifted to a hospital in Huntington for her non-life-threatening injury.

The passenger, John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34 of Pedro, Ohio, was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center, charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), importing heroin, trafficking in controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), trafficking in marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The crime scene is in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23.

The highway is shutdown between KY 7 at South Shore (mile marker 27) and the U.S. Grant Bridge (mile marker 29) at Portsmouth.

Drivers wanting to travel south must detour around this section of U.S. 23.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the southbound lanes could reopen by 8 a.m.