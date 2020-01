An Eastern Kentucky teenager died at Pikeville Medical Center following a crash Sunday.

18-year-old Brandon Rowe graduated from Magoffin County High School last year. He was a millwright by trade.

His visitation is any time after 5 p.m. Tuesday, all day Wednesday and any time before the funeral on Thursday. The funeral will be at 11 a.m.

All services will be held at Magoffin County Funeral Home.