Magoffin County student starts program to help the elderly

Kisha Collinsworth, a senior at Magoffin County High School, said her brother inspired her to look at life from a different perspective.

"He has downs syndrome and he taught me a side of love and compassion that I've never known before," said Collinsworth.

She was inspired to start Helping Hearts, a program that brings the community together to help the elderly.

"It's not only just purchasing something for them, it's being a friend to them," Collinsworth explained.

Collinsworth and her friends volunteer at their local nursing home often. This Christmas Season they were able to raise enough money to buy every person at the nursing home presents.

"I actually got to access their Christmas list and I bought all of the residents everything on their Christmas list, not once, but twice," said Collinsworth.

She said giving out the gifts was a priceless experience.

"There was another lady that got a cheetah purse and when she pulled it out she just lit up. She was so excited she cried," said Collinsworth.

Collinsworth is spreading the word that no matter what age you are, you are not too young to start helping your community.