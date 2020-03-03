Magoffin County officials fed up with road sign thefts

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman is fed up with people who steal road signs.

Now, he and county employees are taking extra steps to stop the crime from happening.

"This is not a prank and this is not a joke," said Wireman. "So as soon as we catch someone, they're going to be prosecuted."

Wireman told WYMT there are more than 900 roads throughout the county.

"We've got a lot of hard workers in Magoffin County but unfortunately we have a lot of hard-working thugs too," Wireman pointed out.

Now, officials have a list of steps they have implemented to stop the thefts.

"We're putting them (signs) in with a three-foot anchor base," said Wireman. "We put a 10-foot pole down in there so the sign stands at seven feet tall."

Employees are adding tamper-proof fasteners and trail cams to catch criminals in the act.

"So we're going to start putting a couple of those out in areas where we believe that the signs may be tampered with," Wireman explained.

If you choose to steal a sign, you could be putting lives in danger.

"We went through a transition with 911 where the road names don't necessarily match the county road names," Wireman pointed out.

The new signs sport the 911 address.

"And as we know, in emergency services, minutes count," said Wireman.

These numbers will allow crews to get to an emergency faster.

"They're trying to follow GPS coordinates or GPS mapping and it may or may not be accurate," explained Wireman. "But if we got those road signs up there with county road numbers, you can pretty well know where that road is."

Officials said if you are caught stealing a sign, you could face a hefty fine or jail time.

