Madison County sheriff worried after $300,000 cut from department budget

The Madison County sheriff is concerned after hundreds of thousands of dollars were cut from his department's budget.

Sister station WKYT talked to Sheriff Mike Coyle, who is worried about how to keep the county safe.

The $300,000 loss means four fewer deputies and no replacements for old vehicles.

The cut happened because the Madison County Fiscal Court is trying to fund a new jail so they do not have to shuttle inmates to different jails across the state.

"I accept this budget, I know what we're going through," said Coyle. "I just hope next year that we can meet some of the financial situations that we have to meet so we can get back to doing our jobs in a safe and proper manner."

The county is also selling some of its properties to help with funding.