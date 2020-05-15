MCHC opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, ramping up testing in Harlan and Letcher Counties

On Friday, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) opened drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Whitesburg and Harlan.

“Just to ramp up testing so we can know more positive patients and once you know somebody is positive you can tell them to self-isolate and trace their contacts," said Dr. Fares Khater, the director of infectious disease.

MCHC has been testing for COVID-19 in their clinics, but only for those showing symptoms.

"Two months ago we didn’t think people that looked normal and had no symptoms has COVID-19 but now two months into it we know they do," said Dr. Khater.

These sites will give anyone the opportunity to drive up and be tested.

“It’s not easy to do because initially when this started the supplies were short but now we’re getting better and our goal is to improve our testing capacity to a maximum," said Dr. Khater.

MCHC is giving patients the opportunity to call ahead and make an appointment, or people can come without being scheduled.

“We know life gets in the way and some people can just decide to get tested at the last minute and that’s fine too. They can just roll in, get registered and tested. It’s really simple," said Dr. Khater.

MCHC is not testing pediatric patients at the drive-thru. They want them to come to the clinic to be screened.

“COVID-19 in kids is actually a grayer area than adults," said Dr. Khater.

The clinic asks each person to bring a photo ID and proof of insurance.

Test results come back in two to four days.

Former Whitesburg High School

Saturday May 15: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Monday May 18: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call: 606-633-6067

Harlan Medical Center

Saturday May 15: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Monday May 18: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call: 606-573-4873