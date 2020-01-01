Lynn Bowden said someone stole everything out of his car before Belk Bowl

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates as he runs 25-yards for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Updated: Wed 3:45 PM, Jan 01, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WYMT) - UK Quarterback Lynn Bowden tweeted Wednesday morning that someone stole everything out of his car just before the Belk Bowl Tuesday.

"To the people that broke in my car yesterday and stole everything we had in it before game God bless you, you gave me extra fuel for the game," Bowden tweeted.

In a second tweet, Bowden asked Belk Bowl officials if he can redo his shopping spree that was part of the bowl game experience.

They responded and said they are working on replacing the stolen items.

 
