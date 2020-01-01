Lynn Bowden said someone stole everything out of his car before Belk Bowl

UK Quarterback Lynn Bowden tweeted Wednesday morning that someone stole everything out of his car just before the Belk Bowl Tuesday.

"To the people that broke in my car yesterday and stole everything we had in it before game God bless you, you gave me extra fuel for the game," Bowden tweeted.

To the people that broke in my car yesterday and stole everything we had in it before game God bless you, you gave me extra fuel for the game — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) January 1, 2020

Is there a place down here in Charlotte, NC that I can get my window fixed? — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) January 1, 2020

In a second tweet, Bowden asked Belk Bowl officials if he can redo his shopping spree that was part of the bowl game experience.

@belkbowl can I redo my shopping they took all of it out the car �� — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) January 1, 2020

They responded and said they are working on replacing the stolen items.