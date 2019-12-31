"How do you replace legends? You become one." Lynn Bowden, Jr. sets bowl game record for rush yards by a quarterback

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:12 PM, Dec 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WYMT) - Lynn Bowden, Jr. cemented his name as a Kentucky legend against Virginia Tech, rushing for a record 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in the Cats 37-30 win over the Hokies. The 233 yards broke Johnny Manziel's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a bowl game.

The previous record was held by Johnny Manziel, who rushed for 229 yards against Oklahoma in a 41-13 win over Texas A&M on January 4, 2013.

Bowden, Jr. also finished second all-time for most rush yards by a QB in SEC history, only behind Cam Newton. The junior ran the ball 34 times, a record for the Belk Bowl. He tied the Belk Bowl record with two rushing touchdowns as well.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus