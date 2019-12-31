"How do you replace legends? You become one." Lynn Bowden, Jr. sets bowl game record for rush yards by a quarterback

Lynn Bowden, Jr. cemented his name as a Kentucky legend against Virginia Tech, rushing for a record 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in the Cats 37-30 win over the Hokies. The 233 yards broke Johnny Manziel's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a bowl game.

LYNN BOWDEN JR JUST BROKE JOHNNY MANZIEL'S RECORD FOR RUSHING YARDS IN A BOWL GAME BY A QB.



CC: @UKFootball #STATS — Belk Bowl (@belkbowl) December 31, 2019

TOUCHDOWN KENTUCKY��



LYNN BOWDEN 61 YARDS TO THE HOUSE �� tie ball game! 24-24#BelkBowl (��via @espn) pic.twitter.com/AhWWzQqpQV — The Sideline Report (@SidelineReport_) December 31, 2019

The previous record was held by Johnny Manziel, who rushed for 229 yards against Oklahoma in a 41-13 win over Texas A&M on January 4, 2013.

Bowden, Jr. also finished second all-time for most rush yards by a QB in SEC history, only behind Cam Newton. The junior ran the ball 34 times, a record for the Belk Bowl. He tied the Belk Bowl record with two rushing touchdowns as well.