Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman welcomes baby girl

A Facebook from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced that she had a healthy baby girl.

The baby's name is Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan.

She was born Saturday morning at 9:40 a.m.

“Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are so excited to welcome Evelynne into our family and embark on this new adventure. We are thankful for the thoughts, well wishes and prayers of so many Kentuckians during my pregnancy,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Lt. Gov. Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky’s history to have a child while in office.