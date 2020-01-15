Love Chick-Fil-A? Here's how you could win one year of free food!

Chick-Fil-A lovers, rejoice! Another location will open in our area this week.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report a new location will open on U.S. 27 in Somerset at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the opening, the company is giving 100 lucky people a chance to win free food for one year.

As part of the contest, you have to be there and ready to camp out overnight. Participants can be there as early as 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

There are several rules you have to abide by, including living nearby, staying the entire 12 hours before the opening, 18 or older and have a U.S. government-issued ID.

If you are one of the lucky ones, you will win a digital offer card that will allow you to get one chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium drink once a week for the year.

The new store will be the first one in Somerset.