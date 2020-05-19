Louisville nurse takes in terminally ill patient’s dog

During the COVID-19 global health crisis, healthcare workers have gone the extra mile for their patients, including those in WAVE Country.

“I think, as a nurse, we take care of the whole person, and that whole person includes spiritual and cultural, any sort of need that they might have,” Penny Manning told our sister station WAVE 3 News.

Manning has spent more than a decade dedicating her life to her patients at Norton Suburban and Norton Audubon, where she now works. When she makes her routine rounds with patients, she usually gets to know at little bit about each one.

“When you talk to a patient and make them feel a little more at ease, it makes their hospital stay a little less traumatic for them,” Manning said.

She was recently asking a terminally ill patient about his home life and his friends and family, but his response stopped the nurse in her tracks. The man told her the only family he had was his dog Duke.

Duke, a 12 year old deaf and partially-blind pug, was left in his owner’s apartment alone with no one to care for him for two days.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Can you take care of my dog?’ and I said, ‘Well, I don’t think I can do that, because I’m your nurse,’” Manning said.

She teamed up with other staff to try to work through what to do, but time was ticking. Her patient wasn’t expected to be released anytime soon.

For Manning, there was no other option but to go grab Duke and bring comfort to his distraught owner.

“You could see the relief on his face,” Manning described. “He was just worried whoever took the dog would want to keep the dog.”

As an animal lover, Manning would never separate someone from a best friend of 12 years, so she’s caring for Duke now and will take him to the hospital once visitors are allowed.

“When I come home from work, he jumps up and runs and comes to greet you, his tail wagging,” Manning said. “When I take him outside, he wants to be right there by me.”

Duke has come out of his shell and is getting along great with Manning’s cats and dogs. She sends picture and video updates to his owner, hoping she’ll be able to reunite the two.

“He just want to be loved and cuddled and touched, and that’s what he gets,” she said.

Manning even found herself teaching an old dog at least one new trick: going to the bathroom outside. However, she doesn’t want to overwhelm the senior pup with too many new things.

The nurse said if the time ever comes when Duke and his owner have to part for good, the pug doesn’t have to worry about adjusting to a new home.

He’s already got one.

Manning’s colleagues and hospital leadership awarded her the first ever “Good Henry Award”, an honor named after Norton Audubon’s full-time facility dog, for her kindness in such stressful times.

“I don’t feel like I deserve any extra recognition, because there’s so many nurses and other hospital personnel that actually step up. They’re all heroes,” Manning said. “I just did this to try to help that patient during a stressful time.”