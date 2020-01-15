Louisville Metro Government files lawsuit against Juul

The Louisville Metro Government is filing a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.

That local government blames the company for contributing to nicotine addiction.

The suit also says the company did not disclose levels of nicotine and other substances in its products.

Daviess County Public Schools along with Owensboro Public Schools have also added their names to a class-action suit against the company.

Jefferson, Fayette, Jessamine and Madison counties are among the ones in that suit.