Louisville major ends citywide curfew, says it could return if need arises

Louisville’s citywide curfew has ended.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday afternoon that the 9 p.m. curfew would end immediately.

He said the curfew helped identify peaceful protests and allowed the police department to keep more officers where they needed to be the most. Following protests that turned violent Thursday and Friday, Fischer installed the curfew and called in the National Guard on Saturday. As protests became slightly more peaceful each night since then, Fischer made the decision after Wednesday’s seventh night of demonstrations.

Fischer said concerns were expressed about the curfew, including it being an inconvenience and not properly enforced. The mayor also said the curfew would be reinstated if he saw a need.

Also on Thursday, Fischer showed a police video compilation showing officers under attack from gunfire and looting throughout the city. All of the violence happened while the curfew was in effect.

“The issues are that there are some criminal elements,” Fischer said. “And that’s what it has to be called when people are bent on destruction and looting, stealing. And they are hijacking the purpose of the protest. They’re really blowing it for us all.”

Police video also showed officers running inside Jefferson Mall to find a shoe store looted.

At the Louisville Armory, an indoor shooting range, video showed glass cases smashed. The video also showed Wish’s Discount drugs in Lyndon, where someone drove a car into the building. Assistant Chief Josh Judah described the acts as violent, aggressive and destructive.

“Let’s be clear -- looting has nothing to do with Breonna Taylor’s death,” Judah said. “Looting has nothing to do with how officers of LMPD conduct themselves. Looting has nothing to do with making us a stronger city, where residents and police trust each other. Looting is criminal activity fueled by the opportunity these protests provide. It is unacceptable and we should all denounce it.”