Louisville Slugger manufacturer receives PPP, furloughed employees return to work

The manufacturer of Louisville Slugger wooden bats announced on Friday that it has been approved to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and is returning furloughed employees to work.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. confirmed that 171 furloughed employees have been added back on the payroll May 4 after being approved for PPP on day one of the second round.

Back in April, the company announced it had furloughed around 90 percent of its workforce due to lost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic

The company said they are grateful for the assistance provided by Stock Yards Bank in getting approved for PPP.

Some employees who have come off of furlough will be working from home, while others will be working at Hillerich & Bradsby’s distribution center fulfilling online orders for non-medical facemasks that are offered for purchase via Maskonic’s website.

The company said they are taking extra steps to prepare the factory for reopening once manufacturing is allowed to resume May 11, based on the Governor’s Healthy at Work roll out plan.

Staff will also be preparing the Louisville Slugger Museum to ensure a healthy, safe environment for guests once it reopens on May 20.