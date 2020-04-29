Louisville Slugger manufacturer producing face masks

With sports canceled for the time being, Louisville Slugger manufacturer Hillerich & Bradsby has shifted from making baseball bats to making reusable face masks.

The non-medical grade masks will be sold under the brand name ‘Maskonic.’

The company says the masks are antibacterial, water repellent, and good for up to 10 washes. It evolved out of the company’s production of its Bionic Gloves.

However, the company makes no claim that the masks can kill COVID-19.

“If we can help fill a void by providing our masks, then we’re thrilled to do that," Rick Redman of the Hillerich & Bradsby Co. said. "And at the same time, while we’re helping to protect the health of the citizenry, this is also bringing some financial health to our company at a time that it’s very much needed.”

The masks can be bought online at Maskonic or Bionic Gloves. They come in packs of four priced at $16.99, with a some of the money made going to Feeding America food banks.