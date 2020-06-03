Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announces comprehensive review of police department

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has just announced a request for proposals as he tries to clean up the city’s police department.

During a teleconference Wednesday morning, Fischer said he’s looking for a “top-to-bottom” review of the beleaguered department.

Just Monday, Fischer fired Chief Steve Conrad moments after the mayor announced there was no officer body camera video from the police shooting that left popular restaurant owner David McAtee dead earlier that morning. Conrad had announced last month his plans to retire this month, but the McAtee shooting, on the heels of new details about the Breonna Taylor case surfacing in recent weeks, proved too much for him to keep his job.

Fischer said he’s looking for a review of things like use of force, accountability, training, community engagement and supervision, among others.

The mayor said among the many concerns he’s been hearing repeatedly is that the officers involved in the Taylor shooting have not been fired. He said there are state and federal laws that take priority over local laws, and they are written in a way, along with the collective bargaining agreement between the department and the city, that prevent termination without an investigation in a case like this. So Fischer said that in an election year, it’s crucial for people to vote if they don’t like the law.

“You won’t change the law, so you have to change the people who make the laws,” he said. “I urge you to take this fight from the streets to the voting booth.”

As the mayor looks for both a review of the department and a replacement for Conrad, Rob Schroeder will continue to serve as interim chief.

Another black mark for LMPD amid six straight nights of citywide protests was the weekend Facebook post by Officer Katie Crews. Crews was one of the two LMPD officers involved in the McAtee shooting, but a day or two before that incident, she had mocked a protester on Facebook in a post that Schroeder said has now become the focus of a professional standards investigation.