Loretta Lynn: Country music is 'dead '

County music star Loretta Lynn did not hold back in a recent podcast when discussing current country music.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports Lynn thinks county music is "dead."

“I think it’s a shame,” she said on the ‘Vocal Point with Martina McBride’ podcast, according to WhiskeyRiff.com. “I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

Lynn went on to says that it is “a sad situation because we should never let country music die.”