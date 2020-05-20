Looking to buy or sell your home? See how coronavirus is impacting the process

If you are looking to either buy or sell a home you might be asking yourself "How is the coronavirus impacting the process?"

Things might look a little different.

Realtor Daniel Carmack says instead of the physical open house setting most showings are now done virtually.

“It’s changed the way we operate. It’s changed the way we do everything from showings to open houses," said Carmack. “There’s different technologies that we have at our disposal. We can do the virtual tours as far as just taking a video walk-through. Of course, we can video ahead of time and kind of do a walk-through and send those out to clients."

For the full virtual tour experience, technology has advanced significantly.

“There's a different technology that will actually map a house out so the buyer can click on the picture anywhere in the picture and it will take them to that point in the room and you can walk through doorways that way and different things of that nature.”

Some things about the real estate market have not changed including the number of people looking to buy.

“We are seeing a lot of buyers in the market because those interest rates are low. I think that people are ready to get out of the house. They are ready now some people are ready to have a new space to live in," said Carmack.

He also says that is resulting in low inventory of homes.

"There is not many houses out there for sale so people are ready to find a house and they’re just is not that much out there for them to find."

Safety remains a top priority for people making a move to get involved in the real estate market.