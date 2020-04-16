Longtime veterans advocate, Eastern Kentucky native, dies at 80

Officials with Morehead State University are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Claude Meade, who lived in Morehead, but is originally from Floyd County, died Monday at the age of 80.

According to a news release from the university, Meade retired from MSU from his position as director of circulation at the Camden-Carroll Library back in 1993, but continued to stay active in the Rowan County community.

An Army veteran, he was a founding member of the Rowan County Veterans Foundation and was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Affairs clinic in Morehead. He was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame as a member of the inaugural class back in 2014. He was also a Mason and a Shriner, serving as a member of the Phelps Masonic Lodge, the Morehead Shrine Club and the El Hasa Shrine Temple in Ashland.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that people make contributions to the Shriners Children's Hosptial in Lexington or the American Legion post in Morehead.

A private graveside service and burial will be held Thursday, April 16th with a Celebration of Life ceremony with military honors to be held at a later date.