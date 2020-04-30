Long-lasting impact expected after slowdown in Kentucky tourism

Orders to stay at home and not to gather in groups has caused many to put travel plans on hold. It also forced two Kentucky state parks to close: Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls.

Oursister station WKYT says it is making a financial impact and could have a long-lasting impact.

"After the federal government closed the Red River Gorge area, they caused an increase in traffic there. And we were having problems along the trails and in the parking areas being able to enforce social distancing," Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism Arts & Heritage Cabinet Mike Berry said.

Berry says they also adopted new policies everywhere else.

"We are on adjusted hours. Instead of being 24 hours, we are only open daytime hours. That includes those parks that have boat ramps etc," Berry said.

They do not have an estimate on how much this has cost the state, but he says it is significant.

"When you are thinking about tourism it's not only state parks but it's also the restaurants and the motels and the attractions all along I-75 as people drive to spring break and back, which they didn't do this year," said Berry.

Berry says they have housed more than 70 first responders in cottages across the state.

"They are on the front line doing what we need them to do, but they may very well be exposed to the coronavirus, and they're going to be reticent to go home and expose their families. If we need a place for them to stay, let's think about using the parks," Berry said.

Berry says they are going to listen to health experts when it comes to re-opening and it will likely happen in phases.