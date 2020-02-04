Woman pleads guilty to forging more than 500 prescriptions

A London woman pleaded guilty on February 4th for identity theft and obtaining a controlled substance.

Wilma Thompson told the court that she was employed as an office manager for a physician and had been caught taking Xanax from the office multiple times.

As of October 2017, Thompson has not worked for the office.

Thompson then continued to obtain drugs by making a forged prescription with her previous employer's name and DEA registration number.

Officers found 582 forged prescriptions and 23 empty prescription bottles.

Thompson admitted to forging prescriptions monthly since January 2016 and being able to obtain 8,370 hydrocodone tablets and 2,358 Xanax tablets.

She was indicted in November 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. Thompson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.