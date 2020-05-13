London man arrested for drug possession

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Monday off of North Laurel Road.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded after receiving a complaint about an intoxicated person with a gun.
When deputies arrived they found 43-year-old David Pennington standing next to a vehicle. He was found to be intoxicated and was in possession of meth.
He is currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Meth arrest:
