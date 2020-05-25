London hotel owner sees increased occupancy during Memorial Day weekend

Many people spend a good portion of their Memorial Day weekend on the road, and when they're not traveling they still need a place to spend the night.

Randy Singh, an owner of Microtel in London, said in the last few months, the hospitality industry took a hit. His hotel numbers are down 37 percent from last year.

“In 35 years we thought 2008 was really bad this is definitely the worst for us," said Singh. “A lot of states have been doing the lockdown orders to stay at home not even travel. Obviously if you’re a hotel business you want people traveling stopping at your hotel."

Singh says Memorial Day gave them some hope as people travel to places like the lake and Cumberland falls.

“This weekend was kind of like perfect timing in the storm. Obviously it’s still wasn’t what it usually is but it did seem kind of normal. “

Savanna Whitaker, an owner of the Microtel in London, says with more traffic comes increased cleaning and sanitation.

“There’s like 10 major touch spots in a hotel like door handles, faucets anything like that countertops that they spray the solution on leave it for 45 seconds to a minute and then wipe it clean," said Whitaker.

“Especially being an interstate property we get a lot of people going from Michigan to Florida and everywhere in between. So we want to make sure everyone feels safe especially people of all ages and health conditions."

Singh said restrictions were lowered at the right time for his business to see more customers this Memorial Day weekend.