London clinic starts drive-up testing for COVID-19

On Monday, Hoskins Medical Center in London began a drive-up for testing people with COVID-19 symptoms, or who have been in contact with patients that tested positive.

As of Tuesday, the clinic planned to test about 5 people, but have the capability of testing around 30 people, if needed.

"I read in an article last week that an epidemiologist said the standard flu gets to One person and spreads to 13 people. With COVID-19, one person spread it to 25 people. So we want to make sure we identify that one person to prevent 25 other people from getting sick," said Reagen Loughran, Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Coordinator with the clinic. "Standard offices have hallways that are about 4 feet. So, if you are passing other people in the hallway, there is no way you can stay 6 feet away."

The telehealth they are utilizing will allow them to treat a variety of issues not only including COVID-19 but also different lab tests as well.

Using telemedicine allows their providers to talk to patients first thing in the morning, then if both the physicians and patient believes they need to be seen, especially for COVID-19 symptoms, they can drive up to their building.

On-site, staff would come outside to the patients' cars in full personal protective equipment, to administer the nasal swab test.

The Solaris COVID-19 respiratory testing swabs will be processed at their Nicholasville location, and Hoskins providers expect those results within 24 to 48 hours.

Overall, the Loughran could not stress enough just how important it is to stay home, if at all possible.

"Limit your interactions with other people. Make sure you use good hygiene processes, sanitizer, washing your hands. Covering your coughs and sneezes. But, the key thing is to isolate yourself and to prevent yourself or someone else from becoming sick," said Loughran.

The clinic schedules testing through 10 a.m. on weekday mornings. If the additional testing is needed, the patients would be asked to come to use the drive-up at 4 p.m.

Payment can either be billed to insurance or be paid for by the patient through cash payment options, as well.