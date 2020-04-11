London Pastor brings annual Easter egg hunt to children's homes

Church services, dying eggs, and egg hunts are all typical Easter traditions.

"I mean who doesn't love candy," said Kayla Carson First Assembly Church member.

However, due to COVID-19, Children's Pastor Misty Watkins at First Assembly Church in London had to get creative this Easter.

"I had 9,000 eggs delivered here ready for out big Easter hunt and I didn't want those to go to waste. But more importantly I didn't want the kids to not have Easter," said Watkins. "So we just decided that since they couldn't come to us we would come to them."

Her idea, to bring the Church's annual Easter egg hunt to the children's front yards by hiding eggs and delivering a basket with a sweet note.

"My team had an absolute blast traveling from science hill all the way to Williamsburg 'egging' everyone's house," added Watkins

All of the children loved it, but so did the parents.

"Just seeing them absolutely light up it was a complete surprise to them we hadn't told them we were coming," said Watkins.

"The surprise is what it makes it even more special I think waking up not knowing them you have eggs in your yard to go find you have something to do something to look forward to," added Carson.

COVID-19 might stop most social gatherings this year, but the Easter bunny will still deliver.

"Knowing they were not gonna be in school anymore seeing their friends, for us it became a time for us to respond to that in a way to let them know that we still love them and to get them in connection with one another," said Watkins.