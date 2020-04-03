London-Laurel County Tourism starts social media challenges, games for families at home

The London-Laurel County Tourism are posting social media challenges and games for families to do together at home.

Kelly Burton, Co-Executive Director, said they were trying to think of ways to promote Laurel County but also draw attention from all ages.

The first idea, the #ChickenSwitchChallenge, featured Burton and the World Chicken Festival mascot in the popular TikTok video challenge.

The second they created what they call Destination Pictionary. In the Facebook Live videos, staff draws places around Laurel County for viewers to guess.

"We had a lot of positive feedback. It's something fun and also something educational. And, just something to uplift everyone's spirits while they're staying at home safe," said Burton.

You can find information on the challenges and Facebook Live games on the London-Laurel County Facebook page.