Logo becoming a legacy: Pike County graduate leaves mark on high school

For the Class of 2020, “Pomp and Circumstance” was replaced with the circumstances of a pandemic. But one recent graduate ended his senior year by making a mark on his former high school.

Caleb Damron entered an art class competition to design East Ridge High School’s half-court logo.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve always designed logos; I’ve always created stuff, drawn stuff," Damron said. "And when I saw it on the floor, that completely blew me away. I mean it was really, really cool."

He said he submitted his art at the request of his friend Noah. But he did not give it much thought after submitting. And, though the year ended abruptly, the contest submissions were still judged and Damron’s design was the favorite.

“The senior class, I guess, gets to leave their mark on the gym floor," said ERHS principal Kevin Justice. "Traditionally, we usually have them leave a ceiling tile. And I don’t think they got to complete that because of all this. But, in the end, they get a little bit of a bigger mark than the other classes.”

So, Damron's logo, showing the school mascot behind mountain peaks, found its home in the school gymnasium.

“This is really cool," said Damron. "Because in such a dark time, this made me feel like I kind of had a part at school when I wasn’t really there.”

He said the idea of having a piece of himself to leave behind is a comfort after the pandemic took time away from his high school experience.

“My family, my little sister, my cousins, they’re all gonna come to school here. And they’re gonna play their sports on the gym floor," Damron said. "And when I come to watch them and my family comes I’m gonna be like, ‘That was mine. I made that.’”

And though he is already planning for college and looking past his high school years, he now has the vision of a logo becoming a legacy.