Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closes all restaurants, fires all employees

A restaurant chain that opened its first location in Lexington back in the early 1990's has closed all locations of the business.

A statement on the Logan's Roadhouse website confirmed the news, stating "after many long days and nights, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily close all corporate restaurants as of March 18th, 2020 until further notice."

The chain had furloughed some employees in an attempt to try to stay afloat, but let them go earlier this week when they closed all of their locations.

The website Restaurant Business Online reports the debtor-in-possession withdrew financing because of the “unprecedented” outbreak of COVID-19.

Nashville based parent company Craftworks said in court filings that "the shutdown could persist for a prolonged period of time, if not permanently."