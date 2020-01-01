Logan man wanted for attempted murder

Ronnie Junior Cooper, 55, is wanted for attempted murder and malicious assault, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., deputies went to Campfire Road in the Whitman area of Logan County in response to a shooting.

Deputies found out that Copper has left the scene. Terry Fields, the victim, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies say Fields and another witness confirmed Cooper as the suspect.

Fields and Cooper were at 414 Bradshaw Hollow Road when the two began arguing. Cooper started threatening Fields with a gun then pulled it from his waist, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Cooper ran across the road and began firing multiple rounds at Fields, hitting him four times.

Fields was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about Ronnie Junior Cooper is asked to call 911, the Logan Sheriff's Office at 304-792-8590, or Law Enforcement Non-Emergency Dispatch at 304-752-7662. You may also leave anonymous tips at 304-792-8593.