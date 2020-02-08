Logan Corporation: "$1.2 million investment" into eastern Kentucky plant

Logan Corporation, which manufactures dump truck beds, announced Friday that it would expand its Eastern Kentucky plant, according to a press release from industry and investment recruiter "One East Kentucky".

“Logan Corp.’s management team is thrilled to announce this expansion,” said Logan Corp. Vice President Randy Risner. “We continue to be grateful to our extremely skilled and hard-working employees, the State of Kentucky, Magoffin County, the City of Salyersville and state agencies such as the Kentucky Economic Development Financing Authority and the Kentucky Skills Network for their continued support.”

Logan started as a supplier of farm machinery, mining equipment, and household products. It was in 2015 the company began making dump truck bodies as the coal industry continued to decline nationwide.

The company is now headquartered in Salyersville and employs 74 people.

One East Kentucky President and CEO Chuck Sexton said the company and its manufacturing expertise will provide tremendous value to the mountains.

“Logan Corp. has been a great partner of One East Kentucky since our nine-county regional economic development efforts began in 2015,” Sexton said. “Logan Corp. is an anchor in Eastern Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. Their project in 2016 was One East Kentucky’s first economic development project after being incorporated the year prior. We are proud of the success they have experienced and will continue to have in our region.”

Governor Andy Beshear also praised the company for the strides it had made.

“Logan Corp. reinvented its business model when faced with a market shift, and the company’s innovation has been rewarded with solid growth and the ongoing creation of much-needed jobs for Eastern Kentuckians,” the Governor said. “Logan embodies a forward-looking approach, one we Kentuckians should embrace in the years to come. I’d like to thank Logan for this investment and wish the company well as it continues to grow.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman, as well as Hazard Senator Brandon Smith and Salyersville Representative John Blanton also praised logan in their progress and investment into the region.