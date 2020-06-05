Locally Made Market underway in Beattyville

Jewelry, decorative soaps and fresh produce is what you will find at the Locally Made Market in Beattyville.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity to have more fresh produce and fresh things that we can offer people to serve on their tables and to their families for their meals," said Teresa Mays, Main Street and Economic Director for the City of Beattyville.

The Boneyard Hollow offered the farmers market to opportunity to use their future restaurant for now. while they continue the development of their potential new site.

"This is something we've been trying to do for two years now is develop our farmers market we received the grant to do the town square for a location for our farmers market," added Mays.

The temporary location didn't stop vendors like Patricia Brandenburg from joining.

"I'm here today because this is a fresh new market that has just opened up for this county and the citizens they really need a way to come in and get fresh produce," said Brandenburg.

Brandenburg reconnected with old friends.

"There was several here that I have probably not seen in about 6 or 7 months and so it's just you know meeting people I love sharing what I love to do which is grow my own produce," added Brandenburg.

Keeping six feet apart in mind for vendors and guests.

"We have signs that are encouraging social distancing, wearing your mask, we have handwashing stations, we have hand sanitizing stations," said Mays.

The farmers market is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.