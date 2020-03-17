Local theaters closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Movie theaters have started to close in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and calls from health officials to practice social distancing.

Somerset Cinemas Eight posted on Facebook they are closing until further notice.

They say it is not a decision that was taken lightly, but that "The safety of our customers and employees is of the highest priority. We are going to follow advisement, and reopen when we are confident it is safe to do so."

Hillside Theater in Hazard also announced they are closing.