Local store owners adjust to sudden change in tobacco purchasing age

It's official: the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the United States is now 21. The mandate comes a week after President Donald Trump signed a bill to raise the limit from 18 to 21.

This was signed as part of a $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government.

Many local businesses say they thought they would have more time to implement the new age minimum, but the Food and Drug Administration says that is not true.

"We're gonna start as of now implementing you have to be 21 to buy tobacco products," said Susan Brotherton, the owner of Pantry Shelf in Hazard.

For store owners like Brotherton, she said she initially thought she would have 180 days before the age changed, then 90 days for those regulations to take effect.

"It's not a bad thing, it's just complicated," she added.

The FDA will draft regulations within the next 180 days and then publish it. But the age to buy has changed to 21 already, there are just no regulations behind it.

"You know it's not that hard now, we just have to get it in our head, okay, you have to be 21, let's see your ID," Brotherton said.

She said she will have to make modifications to the store. She still has signs that say the age to buy is 18.

"We have to have new signage, we have to get used to implementing and normally you have to let the public know," she said.

Letting the public know will probably be the most stressful part for her and her staff.

"We're gonna have a lot of customer frustration, that will be the biggest problem, probably," she added.

And while she says implementing it will not be difficult, with no regulations laid out by the FDA, it will be confusing.