Local road crews prepare for snow as wintry mix moves into the region

With the possibility of a wintry mix Tuesday morning, many county garages and road departments are preparing for whatever the weather could bring to the mountains.

Monday evening the Perry County Garage was almost empty after crews spent the majority of the day readying trucks and salt for the roads.

"Yeah everybody's one standby and ready to go and we can holler and get them here as soon as we can," said Perry County's Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy.

Stacy said crews are ready to come in whenever the snow hits the region. There are between eight and ten trucks ready to hit the roads come Tuesday morning.

"You can't wait until these things happen and then start preparation, it just don't work that way," he added.

There are currently 250 tons of salt readily available for use if roads in Perry County get bad. 250 more tons are available if it is needed.

When crews arrive in the early morning house, depending on where the snow hits hardest, crews will go to those areas and spread salt.

"We do a good job, we get to them as soon as possible, there are some high priority roads that we have to focus on first," Stacy added.

High priority roads are routes leading to places such as hospitals or nursing homes, places where an easy in and out is vital. Stacy stresses due to the size of the county, crews will work for hours on end trying to clear roads.

He also adds to slow down and allow yourself extra travel time in the morning.

"We've got a lot of roads to take care of and you know we'll get to them as soon as possible," he said.

Kentucky Transporation Cabinet's 10th and 12th district say they have crews coming in around 5 a.m. as well to be on standby if roads get bad.