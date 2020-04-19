Local restaurant struggling during COVID-19, still gives back to community

Fork N Table opened its doors less than a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.

"When we first opened we were packed everyone in hazard wanted to try something new. we were here we were ready," said owner Krystle Horn.

Since the grand opening on February 14th, business has been a little different.

"It's been a struggle. the future is scary you really don't know what to prepare for what to order you won't know if your beer stock is going to expire," added Horn.

Despite all of her struggles, she continues to give back to her community. Serving free meals to essential workers including first responders, linemen, tree cutters, and Lowe's employees each week.

"I've always been taught that no matter what situation you're in treat people how you want to be treated. If I can give someone a free meal and make their day better and make them smile with everything going on in the world, to me it's worth it," said Horn.

Horn says its important to her to give back to those that give so much every day.

"We are here to make sure they get the hot meal they deserve with everything going on right now it's the least we can do," added Horn.

All to make sure her customers leave with a smile and a full stomach.

You can reach the restaurant at 606-854-5228.

