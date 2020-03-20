Local photographer has unique 'Class of 2020' photoshoot as schools close for the semester

Many high school and college seniors will not be able to do something that has become the pinnacle of graduation: walking up on stage and getting a diploma.

As schools close around the country due to COVID-19 concerns commencements will cancel.

But one local photographer, who's also a part of the 2020 class, took that concept and ran with it.

The brains behind a viral Facebook post lives in Laurel County.

"To be able to take you know a really hard time and just find the good in it, you know I feel like that’s what we have to do to push through and keep going," said Jonah Deaton, the photographer.

Deaton is 22 years old. He graduated from North Laurel High School and is set to graduate from Southeastern University this year.

He is like most of the 2020 class.

"Yes because I guess we won’t get to walk the line probably but you know, gotta make the best of it," added Deaton.

He is sad for the seniors he takes photos for in Laurel County.

"They mean a lot to me so it’s just hard seeing them not to get to take part in some of these you know monumental moments in their high school career so it’s hard," he said.

To brighten some moods, he decided to have a unique photoshoot in his backyard

"You know, what I’m going through and how I see it, I feel like it’s just the best way to document the time," he said.

He tried to capture the essence of what the class of 2020 is going through. With cap in hand, he put on what looks like a hazmat suit and shot a handful of photos.

"I do wanna just say that none of that was medical-grade supplies, the suit I ordered it off amazon," he said.

He hopes the lighthearted shoot raises some spirits. For more, you can see all of the photos below.