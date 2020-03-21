Local pharmacy offering curbside pick-up for prescriptions and retail items

As we practice social distancing, many still need to visit the pharmacy or pick up small items.

Now, owners of a local pharmacy hope to put their customer's minds at ease with a curbside pick-up option.

For more than 50 years, Economy Drug has served the Pikeville community.

"It's always been family owned and operated," recalled Mary Beth Mullins.

Mullins is the co-owner of Economy Drug. Lately, they have made a few changes.

"Now that the COVID-19 virus is so prevalent, we want to make sure that we protect our customers," Mullins explained.

They have unveiled a not so new curbside pick-up, but with a twist.

"Curb-side service was something we really already had in the works anyway," said Mullins. "Now, they also can request certain items in our store."

Customers have the option to also purchase in-store items.

"We have a big retail-front here," Mullins pointed out.

On the retail side of the business, you could find anything from cards to candy. Mullins told WYMT this is just one way they hope to help.

"We have a large elderly population and we want to make sure they feel comfortable in coming to see us," explained Mullins.

Whether you want some sweets or your prescription filled you can continue your routine without contamination anxiety.

If you would like to utilize this option, you can call them at 606-437-7333 extension 3. You could also use the RX Local app to order your medications. Once you download the app, you will need to find "Economy Drug."

Mullins said they hope to continue this feature in the future.

Economy Drug is located in the Town and Country Shopping Center on Town Mountain Road.