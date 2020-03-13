Local nursing restricts visitation, families using technology to see loved ones

Nursing homes have started taking precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Mountain Manor of Paintsville usually has visitors pouring through their doors.

"The residents miss their homes they miss their families and they look forward to that family visiting," said Admissions Director Robin Meek.

They have now stopped all visitations at the nursing home including family.

"Everyone was very understanding everyone understood why we were doing this that we weren't trying to keep people from their families," said Meek.

The staff knows that seeing loved ones is also important to the health of their patients.

"Our little residents are like family and we want to do what we can to take care of them," said Facility Liaison Rachelle Osborne.

Mountain Manor of Paintsville has set up ways for family and friends to FaceTime and Skype. The staff helps the patients use iPads and computers.

"It is on wheels and it can go into any resident's room and any resident has access to that," said Meek.

The patients love being able to still see their loved ones.

"Even if they can't see them in person just being able to seems like it works better than just talking to them. They are actually relieved to see that family member," said Meek.

Mountain Manor of Paintsville will be holding drop off days on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will also allow drop-offs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Family can drop off food, clothing and anything their family member may need.