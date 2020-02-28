Local leaders host 'taxpayer empowerment' event to help with taxes

For many people, taxes can be a confusing process.

Friday, local leaders and several organizations in Perry County came together to host a "taxpayer empowerment " event in the public library.

The event was to help people in Hazard and Perry County know what free IRS taxpayer assistance programs are out there.

"Unfortunately most people aren't aware of them and one of the things we're trying to help with is there are not enough volunteers to help with them," said Director of the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation Susan Mason.

Mason adds that volunteers are needed to help show people those options.

If you want to volunteer, she says you can reach out to your local community action agency.

