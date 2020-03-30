'We're here to help': Local hotel offers special rate for healthcare workers

This time of year, hotels are usually full with people traveling for spring break, but now hotels are left empty as COVID-19 is stopping travel.

In March, Microtel Inn and Suites in London is usually nearly 75 percent full.

"Right now we're running like a 10 to 20 just depending on what's going on," said hotel owner Randy Singh.

Singh is now trying to find ways to fill his empty rooms.

"We're open we're here to help cause at the end this property can do more than just accommodate guests," said Singh.

Singh and his wife started to brainstorm ideas of ways to help.

"We drove around and we're like 'Starbucks is closed now, where are these workers that normally you know spend their day at Starbucks needing WiFi to have a place just to work," said Singh.

They decided to offer special rates to employees who are forced to work from home.

"Maybe you have to get some work done and you can't have noise outside, or you want to just have a space to be I just need a peace and quiet day so I can get my work done," said Singh.

Singh is also offering deals to healthcare workers who do not want to come home and put their families at risk.

"We're here to make sure the these workers the people that are making us safe you know taking care of people that are sick that they have a place that they can afford as well," said Singh.

He says the special rates are up for negotiation.

"There's no number on to it. Just let us know and we'll work something out for you for any kind of budget that you needed," said Singh.

Microtel is also alternating rooms so when someone checks out, the room is not used again for three days.