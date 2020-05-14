Local hospice center welcomes therapy dog

Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard has a new member on their team, a therapy dog named Grace.

Grace is a part of their integrative medicine program which includes art, music, and massage therapy.

She is one year old and just finished nine months of training.

Grace will be visiting patients at the Greg and Noreen Wills Hospice Care Center as well as other nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Studies have shown petting dogs and other animals reduce stress, anxiety and pain.

She has only been at the center a few weeks, but they are already seeing the help she provides.

"It was really beneficial to the patient and the family. They were so excited and you could just feel I heard staff saying you could just feel the atmosphere change and that everybody seemed to be more comfortable more relaxed and she just brightened the day," said Monica Couch, the associate vice president of EKY operations.

Bluegrass Care Navigators will be looking for volunteers who will be trained to handle Grace. They will take her to visits and play with her.