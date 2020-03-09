Local high school students program 'terminator teddy' to read

A group of students at Shelby Valley High School programmed a teddy bear to read.

They did it to enter a competition through ViewSonic.

The task began in January when computer-science teacher Rob Hatfield divided his students into three groups.

"Viewsonic sent us a raspberry pi, which is a mini-computer, and we were open to do any kind of project we wanted to do," recalled Mr. Hatfield.

This opportunity made for a creative idea.

"We just decided you know, we'll see if we can make a teddy bear read," said Mr. Hatfield.

The group is made up of six students. Luke Ray, Conner Burke, Ryan Belcher, Zachery Burke, Cheyenne Bevins and Bryant Kilgore worked on the project.

"I understand how a robot works now and it's more complicated than just a cute-sey teddy bear," said Ryan.

Another student said the process was not easy.

"Through hard work, mostly tears though," laughed Zachery.

After programming the hardware through trial and error, the teammates coded a camera plus a laser inside the bear.

"It changes the picture into words and sends the words back," explained Ryan.

This allows the system to translate the letters into words.

"Hit the green button and it takes a picture and then it tries to read what's on there," said Zachery.

Mr. Hatfield told WYMT projects like this could teach students how to code for the future.

"A child could take the book and actually learn how to read with it," Mr. Hatfield pointed out.

If the team wins the ViewSonic competition, they will receive ten more hardware devices to program.

You can vote for the team here.